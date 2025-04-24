Tears, Bombshell Accusations in Emotional Day at Karen Read Retrial

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
A look at Day 2 of testimony in Karen Read's retrial, from Kerry Roberts' cross-examination bombshell to John O'Keefe's mother's heartbreaking witness testimony. And, Vinnie and guests examine the friendship between Roberts and Jen McCabe. (4/23/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?