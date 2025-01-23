Teen Accused of Killing Mom Loses Fight to Keep Texts Out of Trial

Collin Griffith is charged in the murder of his mom and was once accused of killing his dad. The judge ruled the State can use texts between the teen and his mom about his dad's death; but they CAN'T reference the victim as Griffith's dad. (1/22/25) MORE

Latest Videos

Julie Grant: Good Call to Delay Menendez Resentencing and Do It Right

Bodycam Video Shows Mackenzie Shirilla's Behavior During Arrest

Julie Grant: 'Who's Being the Voice for Kitty and Jose Menendez?'

Cheerleader Charged in Killing of Rival's Show Goat

Most Anticipated Trials of 2025

Sydney Powell Wins New Murder Trial: What's Next?

Police Investigating Possible Manifesto Circulating on Social Media

Police: Second Grade Teacher Called 911 During School Shooting

New LA DA: Erik & Lyle Menendez's Cases Will Be Handled 'Separately'

Wisconsin School Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 6 Injured

