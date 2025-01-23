Teen Accused of Killing Mom Loses Fight to Keep Texts Out of Trial

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Collin Griffith is charged in the murder of his mom and was once accused of killing his dad. The judge ruled the State can use texts between the teen and his mom about his dad's death; but they CAN'T reference the victim as Griffith's dad. (1/22/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?