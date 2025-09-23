Teen Girl's Body Found in Singer d4vd's Tesla: Latest Developments

- Watch Live
Singer d4vd's tour has been cancelled and he's at the center of a possible homicide investigation after the decomposing body of Celeste Rivas, 15, was found in an abandoned Tesla registered to the musician. We have the latest developments. (9/22/25) MORE
