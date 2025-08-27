Testimony Reveals Harvey Adelson's Phone Number Called Hitman

Testimony in Donna Adelson's murder trial revealed that Harvey Adelson's phone was in contact with one of the hitmen sent to kill Dan Markel. Plus, a plastic surgeon weighs in on the alleged injuries to the woman suing Cardi B for assault. (8/27/25) MORE

