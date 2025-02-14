The Trial of A$AP Rocky: Closing Arguments Recap

The fate of rapper A$AP Rocky could be in the hands of a jury by the end of the week. Rocky faces up to 24 years in prison for allegedly shooting A$AP Relli, his childhood friend. Rocky maintains it was a prop gun. (2/13/25) MORE

Splitscreen of 2 young, sharp-dressed young men in courtr.

A$AP Rocky DCA

The Trial of A$AP Rocky: Defense Closing Arguments Pt1

Closing Arguments in A$AP Rocky trial

The Trial of A$AP Rocky: Prosecution Closing Arguments Pt2

Closing Arguments

The Trial of A$AP Rocky: Prosecution Closing Arguments Pt1

Famous Black man on a fancy stage holds a mic.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sues NBC, Peacock and Ample for Defamation

Man holds up a gun in a demonstration.

Expert Weighs In: Could a Prop Gun Have Caused A$AP Relli's Injuries?

A$AP Rocky in court

A$AP Rocky Decides Not To Testify at His Trial

Young Black man with braids and a sharp grey suit.

A$AP Twelvyy: A$AP Relli Knew A$AP Rocky Had a Prop Gun

A$AP Twelvyy

A$AP Rocky Trial: A$AP Collective Member Describes Incident

Detective testifies in court

The Trial of A$AP Rocky: Detective Testifies Real Gun Was Fired

Chief Security Officer

