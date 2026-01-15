Timothy Busfield, Held Without Bond, Has Detention Hearing Jan. 20

Actor Timothy Busfield has a detention hearing set for Jan. 20. Busfield faces charges of child sex abuse stemming from allegations that he inappropriately touched a minor on the set of a TV series he was directing in New Mexico. (1/15/26) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

Timothy Busfield

Timothy Busfield, Held Without Bond, Has Detention Hearing Jan. 20

keifer sutherland arrest

Actor Kiefer Sutherland Accused of Assaulting a Ride-Hail Driver

Actor Timothy Busfield in court

Actor Timothy Busfield Makes Court Appearance After Child Sex Abuse Charges

Timothy Busfield surrenders to police

Timothy Busfield Surrenders, Booked on Child Sex Abuse Claims

Timothy Busfield

Actor Timothy Busfield, Accused of Child Sex Abuse, Surrenders to Police

Photo of actor Timothy Busfield

Actor Timothy Busfield Accused of Child Sex Abuse

zoom window

Antonio Brown Allowed To Travel Over State's Objections

NFL star Stefon Diggs

NFL Star Stefon Diggs Faces Strangulation, Assault Charges

DOJ starts releasing documents tied to Epstein sex trafficking investigation

Ex-Michigan coach, Sherrone Moore

Ex-Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Charged with Home Invasion, Stalking

An exec at d4vd's record label was questioned by a grand jury

D4vd's Label Executive Faces Grand Jury Questioning Regarding Teen's Death

'Family Matters' start Darius McCrary is release from jai

'Family Matters' Star Darius McCrary Released from Jail Ahead of Sentencing

MORE VIDEOS