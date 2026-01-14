Timothy Busfield Surrenders, Booked on Child Sex Abuse Claims

Actor Timothy Busfield surrenders to police and is booked after authorities in Albuquerque issued a warrant for his arrest on Friday on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse. (1/14/26) MORE

Timothy Busfield Surrenders, Booked on Child Sex Abuse Claims

