TN v. Turner: The Deadly Game

S2EP9 - The murder of hometown hero and NBA star Lorenzen Wright remained unsolved until alleged accomplice Jimmy Martin revealed the location of the murder weapon, implicating Wright's ex-wife Sherra and her yardman Billy Ray Turner.   MORE

Hannah Gutierrez's Lawyer Details Missing Evidence in New Motion

The judge overseeing the long-running racketeering and gang prosecution against Young Thug and others in Atlanta has been removed from the case after two defendants sought his recusal, citing a meeting the judge held with prosecutors and a state witness.

Judge in Young Thug Racketeering Trial Removed from Case

FBI Investigating Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

Special Prosecutor Says It Was Right to Dismiss Case Against Baldwin

Hannah Gutierrez's defense attorney Jason Bowles said he plans on filing a motion for a new trial for Gutierrez on Monday. Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.' 

Hannah Gutierrez's Defense Attorney Jason Bowles Joins Court TV

In a shocking turn of events, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case against Alec Baldwin with prejudice on the third day of Baldwin’s manslaughter trial.

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Day 3 Recap

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey speaks with reporters after Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case against Alec Baldwin with prejudice on Friday.

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey Speaks After Alec Baldwin's Case Dismissed

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer grants motion to dismiss with prejudice in the Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial. Alec Baldwin was facing an involuntary manslaughter charged in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.'

Motion to Dismiss With Prejudice Granted in Baldwin Manslaughter Trial

Alec Baldwin Jury Sent Home as Defense Fights for Dismissal

Why Did Alec Baldwin Storm Out of the Courtroom?

Alec Baldwin's defense attorneys point the finger at armorer Hannah Gutierrez who was convicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter in March. Gutierrez is expected to be called as a state witness tomorrow.

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Day 2 Recap

Hannah Gutierrez is expected to be transported to the courthouse as early as Friday to testify for the State in Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial, her attorney confirmed Thursday.

Hannah Gutierrez To Be Called Friday To Testify in Alec Baldwin Trial

