Tupac Shakur Murder: Defense's Motion to Dismiss Denied

Duane Keith "Keffe D." Davis' defense motion to dismiss the murder case against Davis has been denied. The defense claimed Davis' constitutional rights were violated due to the 27 year prosecuting delay over the death of Tupac Shakur. (1/21/25) MORE

A$AP Rocky rejects plea deal that would've sent him to jail for 180 days. The rapper has two children with Rihanna.

A$AP Rocky Rejects Plea Deal

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Sued for $400M By Justin Baldoni

Diddy's Defense Calls Prosecution 'Puritanical & Sexist'

NY Federal Judge Denies Bail for Alexander Brothers

Alec Baldwin Files Lawsuit Against 'Rust' Prosecutors

Julie Grant's 2025 Prediction: We Haven't Seen the Last of Sarah Boone

Most Anticipated Trials of 2025

Alexander Twins Appear in Court for Bond Hearing

Prominent Real Estate Brothers Accused of Rape

Country Star Morgan Wallen Pleads Guilty

Civil Lawsuit Accuses Diddy & Jay-Z of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

