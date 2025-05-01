Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

'Turtleboy' in Court: Karen Read Supporter’s Lawyer Has Showdown With Judge

The Commonwealth says Karen Read supporter Aiden "Turtleboy" Kearney violated his bond conditions by threatening an investigator in the case by using the word "revenge." Turtleboy's attorney argued his speech is satire, which is protected. (5/1/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

'Turtleboy' in Court: Karen Read Supporter’s Lawyer Has Showdown With Judge

Did McCabe Report Read Said 'I Hit Him' or 'I Hope I Didn't Hit Him'?

'There Is No Story': Jennifer McCabe Explains Calls After Federal Interview

Jennifer McCabe Questioned Over Relationships and Family Dynamics

Karen Read to Court TV: 'I Have Nothing To Say to Jen McCabe'

Jennifer McCabe Describes Karen Read's Phone Call: 'She Was Hysterical'

Karen Read Defense Questions Evidence From John O'Keefe's Phone

Cell Phone Expert Testifies To John O'Keefe's Phone's Movements

US Supreme Court Rejects Karen Read Appeal

Emotional Victim Impact Statements Read in High-Speed Homicide Case

Karen Read Retrial: Jury Visits Scene Where John O'Keefe's Body Was Found

Rock-Throwing Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

