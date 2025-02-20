TX v. Benjamin Elliott: Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial

Benjamin Elliott, who told police he was sleepwalking when he stabbed his twin sister to death is standing trial for her murder. Elliott said he was sleepwalking and awoke to find a knife in his sister's neck. (2/20/25) MORE

Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem

Trashcan in Megan Boswell's case

Jury Sees Trashcan Baby Evelyn Boswell Was Found In

Young man in a crisp white shirt walks with a purpose.

Collin Griffith Walks out of Jail After Being Processed and Released

Graphic that says: From the Bench and features an animation of a banging gavel.

How Will Acquittal Impact Case Involving Collin Griffith's Dad's Death?

young man flanked by attorneys smiles in court.

Deadly Son Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

collin griffth defense closings

Collin Griffith's Defense: Reasonable Cathy Committed 'Suicide By Son'?

state closing in colin griffith trial

State: Cathy Griffith Left This World Knowing Her Son 'Butchered Her'

Older woman with bangs and a black and white houndstooth patterned blazer frowns on the witness stand.

Attorney: ‘You’re Really Quick To Throw Dirt on Your Dead Daughter’

Woman looks down while testifying

Collin Griffith's Grandmother Says Victim Had History of Lying

photo of defense lawyers

Jury Views Ring Video From the Day Before Cathy Griffith's Death

Man testifies in court

Collin Griffith's Grandfather: He Said, 'I Want to Slit Her Throat'

Collin Griffith walks through courtroom

'He Was Emotionless': Investigator Describes Collin Griffith

