Video Footage Shows Severity of Abuse in Franke and Hildebrandt Case

Newly released video depicts the severity of the abuse suffered by Ruby Franke's children, which includes doorbell footage of a child seeking help from a neighbor and police finding a child in a closet in Jodi Hildebrandt's home. (3/22/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Newly released video depicts the severity of the abuse suffered by Ruby Franke's children.

Video Footage Shows Severity of Abuse in Franke and Hildebrandt Case

Madeline Soto's text messages suggested she wanted to live in the woods after her 13th birthday.

Madeline Soto Text Messages: Wanted to Live in Woods After Turning 13

The panel discuss and compare interviews Jenn Soto had on WFTV, which was in English and an interview on Telemundo 31 Orlando, which was in Spanish.

Jenn Soto Interviews Conducted in English and Spanish are Examined

Julie grant with a picture of Jennifer Soto and Madeline Soto on the monitor.

Julie Grant: 'Little Madeline Deserves Justice'

The expert panel discuss how variables like weather conditions.

Madeline Soto Murder: Waiting On Medical Examiner Report

Experts weigh in on Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland saying that everyone who was close to Madeline Soto is a suspect.

Chief of Police: Everyone Close to Madeline Soto Is a Suspect

Chief Betty Holland provides an update on the progress made in the murder of Madeline Soto.

Police Provide Update on Madeline Soto Case

Julie Grant with a picture of Madeline Soto on the monitor.

Julie Grant: 'Pants On Fire, Jennifer Soto!'

Court TV retraces the alleged steps and route Stephan Sterns took on the morning of February 26.

Retracing Stephan Sterns' Story and Whether it Aligns With Evidence

Experts try to determine what happened between Madeline Soto's 13th birthday party and 8:19am.

Madeline Soto Murder: What Happened Between Her Party and 8:19 a.m.?

Court TV producer Cody Thomas joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan and discusses the plethora of cameras at the Venetian Bay Villages.

Madeline Soto Murder: Court TV Discusses Cameras at Apartment Complex

Madeline Soto family photo.

Madeline Soto Case: Court TV Returns to Where Teen's Body Was Found

MORE VIDEOS