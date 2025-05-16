Vinnie in Court: Saw Paul O'Keefe Fight Tears, Noted How Young Jurors Are

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Vinnie Politan, who was seated in the Dedham, Massachusetts courtroom today, sat near the O'Keefe family. He said Paul O'Keefe struggled to hold back tears. Vinnie also observed that the jurors are quite young. (5/15/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?