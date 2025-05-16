Vinnie in Court: Saw Paul O'Keefe Fight Tears, Noted How Young Jurors Are

Vinnie Politan, who was seated in the Dedham, Massachusetts courtroom today, sat near the O'Keefe family. He said Paul O'Keefe struggled to hold back tears. Vinnie also observed that the jurors are quite young. (5/15/25) MORE

judge speaks from the bench

Judge to Chidester: 'This Crime Destroyed Lives and Destroyed Families'

older woman with grey curly hair

Chidester Speaks At Sentencing: 'I Never Meant to Harm Those Children'

woman speaks in court. Dabs a tissue on her face, appears to be crying

Mother Addresses Daughter's Killer: 'Her Room Still Smells Like Her'

side by side of male witness and female defendant

Investigator Reviews Crime Scene Photos from Where John O'Keefe Was Found

male police officer witness testifying in court

Crime Scene Investigator Reviews Photos of Karen Read's Vehicle

graphic with niece testimony

Karen Read Retrial: John O'Keefe's Niece Details Karen Read's 'Coldness'

wide shot of a courtroom with a spotlight on a blonde-haired middle-aged man in the gallery

Blogger ‘Turtleboy’ Indicted on New Witness Intimidation Charges

Hank Brennan leaves courthouse

Hank Brennan, Special Prosecutor in Karen Read Retrial, Leaves Courthouse

Daily Trial Wrap graphic

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 14 Recap

split screen karen read/john o'keefe

Court Canceled Tuesday For Karen Read Retrial

Split screen of Stacey Wales and her brother as AI

Sister Explains How AI Allowed Her To Bring The Dead To Speak In Court

man holds up a pair of jeans in court

Why Were John O'Keefe's Jeans So Badly Grass-Stained if He Was in Deep Snow?

