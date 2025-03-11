Vinnie Politan: It Was Not a Good Day For the Menendez Brothers

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Erik and Lyle Menendez's resentencing hearing is coming up, but LA's new DA doesn't think they should be eligible for parole. Plus: A runner who knocked down her opponent in a shocking incident caught on video claims it was an accident. (3/10/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?