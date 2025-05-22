Vinnie Politan: Truth About John O'Keefe's Death is Obviously Not Obvious

Trial watchers say John O'Keefe's cause of death is obvious. Vinnie says it's obviously NOT obvious. Karen Read denies purposely backing into O'Keefe, but she knows the truth. Michael Proctor knows if Read was framed. Neither is testifying. (5/21/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes ,

Latest Videos

split screen of dr. aisik wolf and karen read

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Jurors Return, With Small Adjustment

Judge Beverly Cannone in court

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Cameras Off, Jurors Questioned

graphic for Karen Read daily trial wrap day 19

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 19 Recap

woman on sidewalk in front of courthouse is being placed in handcuffs

Is New Karen Read Buffer Zone Rule Unconstitutional?

Burgess & Read

Shanon Burgess: Karen Read's SUV's Black Box Doesn't Indicate Collision

side by side of forensic analyst and female defendant

Karen Read's Defense Claims Forensic Analyst's Timeline is Inaccurate

Karl Miyasako & Karen Read

DNA Analyst Can't Confirm It Was John O'Keefe's Hair on Karen Read's SUV

Shanon Burgess testifies in court

Read Defense Confronts Expert Witness Over Resume Inaccuracies

woman speaks at podium

'You're An Awful Human Being': Todd Stermer's Family Confronts Linda

Linda Stermer addresses court

Linda Stermer Says She Is 'Innocent And Wrongly Convicted' At Sentencing

Why is Karen Read's Retrial Coming to a Close Quicker Than Expected?

Robert Alessi

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Attorneys Argue Over Data Expert Testimony

MORE VIDEOS