Wagner Victim's Mom Speaks at Sentencing: 'You Are the Spawn of Satan!'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Latest Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Latest Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Andrea Shoemaker, mother of victim Hannah Gilley, minced no words in her victim impact statement directed at the Wagners. For example, she said: "I want you to die so your mother knows the heartache of what it's like to bury a child!" (1/3/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?