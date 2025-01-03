PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (Court TV) — Clashes between the judge and prosecutor and emotional victim impact statements led to a dramatic day in an Ohio courtroom as three members of the Wagner family were sentenced for their roles in a 2016 massacre.

Jake Wagner, Angela Wagner and Rita Newcomb were each sentenced for their roles in the murder plot that killed eight members of the Rhoden family in a custody battle over a toddler.

The hearing got off to a bumpy start when Visiting Judge Jonathan Hein chastised Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa. Canepa, who opposed holding the sentencing hearing before George Wagner III stands trial for his alleged role in the massacre, repeatedly tried to put her objections on the record. “I got your objection,” Judge Hein said, cutting her off. “It’s been in the record five times, you don’t need to do it again.”

Andrea Shoemaker, victim Hannah Gilley’s mother, was overcome with emotion and screamed as she addressed Jake directly in the courtroom, screaming, “You are the spawn of Satan … I hate you. You ruined my life, you ruined innocent children’s lives! I hope you die!”

Jake Wagner, who admitted to shooting several of the Rhoden and Gilley families “execution-style,” agreed to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. But Judge Hein rejected the deal, saying that because he accepted responsibility for his crimes, he shouldn’t face the same sentence as his brother. Prosecutors say Jake’s testimony during his brother’s trial in 2022 was key to convicting George Wagner IV, who’s now serving multiple life sentences for his role in the murders. Jake also testified that his father, Billy, killed at least two people and that his brother didn’t fire a single shot. Judge Hein sentenced Jake to life with the possibility of parole after 32 years.

RELATED | Court TV’s Coverage of OH v. George Wagner IV: Ohio Family Massacre Trial

Angela Wagner, Jake’s mother and a critical figure in the planning of the murders, received a 30-year sentence, in line with the deal she reached with prosecutors. Angela pleaded guilty in 2021 to multiple charges, including conspiracy and tampering with evidence, in exchange for having eight counts of aggravated murder dropped. Angela was given credit for the six years and six weeks she has already served.

Then there’s Rita Newcomb, Jake’s grandmother. While she didn’t pull the trigger, she pleaded guilty to forging custody documents and lying to investigators about it in 2019. Her cooperation with prosecutors was a turning point in the case, leading to Jake’s decision to change his plea. Rita was sentenced to 5 years of probation and a $750 fine.

The Family Feud Behind the Massacre

This entire tragedy started over a child. The family’s bodies were found on April 22, 2016. Jake Wagner and one of the victims, Hanna Rhoden, shared a daughter. When it became clear that Hanna had no intention of giving up custody, prosecutors say the Wagner family meticulously planned and carried out the killings to ensure they’d get the child.

For years, the Wagners denied any involvement. Still, the evidence painted a chilling picture: Surveillance footage, ballistic reports, and even testimony from within the family revealed the lengths that they were willing to go to.

The Last Domino: Billy Wagner

The final chapter in this saga is still unwritten. Billy Wagner, the family patriarch, maintains his innocence despite facing the same 22 charges that led to his son’s conviction. Friday’s evidentiary hearing could set the stage for his trial, determining whether he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.