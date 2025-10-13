Will Donna Adelson Speak At Her Murder Sentencing?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Donna Adelson faces sentencing for plotting the murder-for-hire of her former son-in-law, FSU law professor Dan Markel. Plus, Tyler Robinson, accused of murdering Charlie Kirk, wants to appear in court without shackles. (10/13/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?