Will Sean 'Diddy' Combs Speak at His Sentencing Hearing?

Diddy will learn his punishment for 2 prostitution-related offenses. The prosecution wants him to spend at least 11 years and 3 months in prison, while the defense is seeking 14 months. The judge has discretion but can't go above 20 years. (10/2/25) MORE

Prosecutors Urge Federal Judge to Send Diddy to Prison For Over 11 Years

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Returns to Court a Week Shy of Oct. 3 Sentencing Date

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Propose Sentence of 14 Months or Less

Gary Busey Learns His Fate for Criminal Sexual Contact

Reaction to Cardi B's Civil Assault Trial Verdict, Pen Throwing Incident

Cardi B: Court TV 'Got Good Angles of Me'

Cardi B Assault Trial: Plaintiff Rebuttal Closing Argument

Cardi B's Defense: Ellis' Claims Are Unsubstantiated, No Real Harm Done

Cardi B: Next Time, 'I'm Going to Countersue, and I'm Gonna Make You Pay'

