Adelson defense team wants to interview jurors after concerns raised

Posted at 6:25 PM, November 7, 2023

By: Channing Frampton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Scripps News Tallahassee) — Tuesday, Charlie Adelson’s defense attorney filed a motion asking a judge to interview the jurors who convicted Adelson of orchestrating the murder of FSU law professor, Dan Markel.

Charlie Adelson puts his head in his hands

Charlie Adelson rubs his face as he waits for his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum to present closing arguments in his trial for the murder of Dan Markel on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Adelson, a Florida dentist on trial in a murder-for-hire case involving the 2014 slaying of his ex-brother-in-law, claims he was a victim of extortion by the killers. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP, Pool)

Attorney, Daniel Rashbaum, filed the motion less than a day after the jury convicted Adelson. In the motion, Rashbaum says he was contacted by one of the three alternate jurors discharged before jury deliberations began. Rashbaum says that juror told him that several days before the conviction, one or more members of the jury asked all other jurors for their telephone numbers, after which some sort of group chat was established.

MORE: Remembering Dan Markel: Divorce Lawyer and Ex Student talk to Court TV

The alternate juror did not know what was said within the group chat. That alternate juror said they thought the court should know about that group chat. He did not know if there were any discussions about the Adelson case within the group chat.

Rashbaum, in his motion, said, “we do not know – and, absent juror interviews, cannot know – what the substance of any extrinsic juror communications was, or if those communications involved outside information about the case or constituted premature deliberations.”

Rashbaum said Adelson is entitled to a fair trial before an impartial jury. He asked that the jurors involved be interviewed to ensure the integrity of the jury’s verdict in the case. Rashbaum says his team talked with counsel for the State about the interview request. In the motion, it says the State’s counsel opposes the relief requested in the motion.

READ MORE: Who’s Who in the Dentist Mastermind Murder Trial

A jury found Charles Adelson guilty on three counts in connection with the death of Florida State professor Dan Markel.

Count 1 Guilty: First-degree murder.
Count 2 Guilty: Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Count 3 Guilty: Solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

Adelson was found guilty after less than four hours of deliberation.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Tallahassee, an E.W. Scripps Company.

Related Stories

picture of Dan Markel

After the Verdict: Ruth Markel Talks to Court TV

Dan Markel's mother, Ruth, says she is "relieved," "pleased" and "grateful" after a jury convicted Charlie Adelson of murder. More

Dan Markel's divorce attorney talks to Court TV.

Remembering Dan Markel: Divorce Lawyer and Ex Student Talk to Court TV

Stephen Webster, who represented Markel in post-divorce proceedings, said Donna was the driving force behind the vitriol towards Markel. More

split screen of charlie adelson and julia jenae

‘Stay tuned’: What’s Next After Charlie Adelson’s Guilty Verdict

Prosecutors answer whether there will be more charges filed and the Markel family reacts after Charlie Adelson's guilty verdict. More

