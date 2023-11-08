Arizona man arrested in California after body found in car’s trunk

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (Scripps News Phoenix) — An Arizona man is accused of murder after a woman’s body was found in California.

On Monday, officers with the Huntington Beach Police Department were called to a home in reference to a family disturbance. During the initial investigation, officers discovered a woman’s body in the trunk of a car. Police officials say she died under suspicious circumstances.

Authorities have not released the woman’s name or an exact cause of death.

Based on interviews and evidence located at the scene, 34-year-old Richard Paul Rodriguez of Holbrook, Arizona, was arrested. He has been booked into jail on a charge of murder.

Also on Monday, the Holbrook Police Department announced it was looking for 54-year-old Christi Lynn Romero, who was believed to have been taken by Rodriguez.

It is unclear if the woman found dead in California is Romero.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to call Detective S. McCollom at (714) 960-8848. Additionally, please contact the OC Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS (1-855-847-6227) to remain anonymous.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Phoenix, an E.W. Scripps Company.