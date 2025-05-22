Bad Boy Artists Turn The Tables On Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs | Opening Statements Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, May 22, 2025
Julie Grant’s top story covers Dawn Richard’s testimony regarding what she views as threats from music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Combs is standing trial in federal court on allegations of sex trafficking.   Plus, John O’Keefe’s head injuries are analyzed on this episode of the Opening Statements Podcast. Karen Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her car and leaving him to die in the snow.

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

