Barry Morphew back in court in wife’s murder case

Posted at 8:12 AM, September 2, 2025
ALAMOSA, Colo. (Scripps News Denver) — Barry Morphew, charged for the second time with the murder of his wife, is due back in court Tuesday as his defense team is expected to ask a judge to reduce his $3 million cash-only bond.

Suzanne Morphew was first reported missing on Mother’s Day in 2020. Barry Morphew faces a first-degree murder charge after he was indicted again this summer in connection with his wife’s death. The first case against him was dismissed.

Barry has spent the past two months in the Alamosa County Jail after his extradition from Arizona. His defense team filed a motion in late August requesting the bond be reduced to $500,000 cash-surety-property bond, arguing he is an honest person who is genuinely eager to clear his name.

Meanwhile, Suzanne’s brother David has submitted a victim impact statement asking the court to ensure Barry remains incarcerated throughout the legal proceedings, calling him a flight risk.

Key evidence in the case

According to the indictment, Barry admitted to using a certain kind of tranquilizer on deer as recently as April 2020. Suzanne’s remains were discovered in a shallow grave in September 2023, and that same tranquilizer was found during her autopsy.

Prescription records show that when Suzanne disappeared, only one private citizen living in the area had access to that tranquilizer — her husband, Barry.

Brother’s emotional plea

David’s victim impact statement, dated August 21, begins by saying he lies awake many nights pondering the last few minutes of his sister’s life. In the statement, he calls Barry a “soulless, sadistic, and amoral predator” while hoping for a life sentence with no chance of parole.

The judge said in July she would make sure there is time at Tuesday’s scheduled hearing to discuss the bond issue. Barry will eventually stand trial in Alamosa.

