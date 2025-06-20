Barry Morphew indicted for his wife Suzanne’s murder

ALAMOSA, Colo. (Scripps News Denver) — Barry Morphew has been indicted for murder in the death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, more than three years after the first murder case against him was dismissed and 21 months after Suzanne’s remains were found, according to the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Morphew was taken into custody in Arizona on Friday, according to the DA’s office, which said it would try to have him extradited back to Colorado.

Suzanne Morphew went missing on Mother’s Day in 2020 after leaving for a bike ride. Barry Morphew was arrested roughly one year later on charges of first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and an attempt to influence a public servant.

In April of 2022, a judge granted a request by the prosecution to dismiss the case less than two weeks before his trial was set to begin in Fremont County. The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning Barry Morphew could be tried again if charges were refiled.

Prosecutors said at the time that the judge’s ruling meant that they could not call their most expert witness at trial due to discovery violations meant Suzanne’s body needed to be found to prove the case. They said they believed her body was in a hard-to-reach mountainous area that was covered in snow at the time.

Suzanne’s body was found in a shallow grave in a Saguache County field during an unrelated investigation 17 months later in September of 2023.

An autopsy ruled her death a homicide. Strong sedatives and an opioid painkiller were found in her system.

Morphew’s attorney, Iris Eytan, has maintained his innocence in the years since he was arrested. When the case was dismissed, she said there was no physical evidence linking Barry to Suzanne’s death and accused the prosecution of dismissing the case because of their misconduct.

Linda Stanley, the lead prosecutor in the case, was disbarred after state disciplinary authorities accused her of a slew of violations during the case, including making inappropriate comments to the media during the prosecution.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Denver, an E.W. Scripps Company.