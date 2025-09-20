Barry Morphew Has Been Released on Bond

Barry Morphew, who's accused of murdering his wife, Suzanne Morphew, was released from jail after posting bond. The money is believed to have been raised by Barry's supporters, who came up with the money required to post his $3M bond. (9/19/25) MORE

splitsecreen: Barry Morphew and Suzanne Morphew

Karina Cooper sobs as she listens to victim impact statements

Ryan Cooper's Sister Addresses Killer Wife Karina Cooper: 'Go to Hell'

female lawyer giving argument

Dosed and Choked Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Arguments

Herbert Swilley sentenced

Dosed & Choked Murder: Herbert Swilley Sentenced After Murder Conviction

Herbert Swilley verdict

Dosed & Choked Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

attorney giving arguments in court

Dosed and Choked Murder Trial: Defense Closing Arguments

Rebecca True

Ex-Wife of Herbert Swilley's Defense's Alleged Alternative Suspect Testifies

Herbert Swilley surveillance footage, photo data

Detective Breaks Down Surveillance Video, Phone Data of Herbert Swilley

Herbert Swilley

Medical Examiner Says Victim 'Tim Smith's Neck Has Been Broken'

Jordan Swilley cries during testimony at her dad Herbert’s murder trial.

Swilley Daughter Thought Dad and Tim's Sex Apartment Was a Massage Parlor

Candace Baker

Friend Says Herbert Swilley Suggested Husband Took His Own Life

Forensic DNA analyst Lisa Johnson

Dosed & Choked Murder Trial: DNA Analyst Reviews Crime Scene Evidence

