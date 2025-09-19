Barry Morphew, facing murder charge, leaves jail after posting $3 million bond

Posted at 2:47 PM, September 19, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

ALAMOSA, Colo. (Court TV) — The man accused of murdering his wife, whose body was found years later in a shallow grave, has been released from jail after posting bond.

Barry Morphew appears in court

Barry Morphew appears in court July 2025. (Court TV)

Barry Morphew was indicted this summer on first-degree murder charges in the death of his wife, Suzanne, who disappeared on Mother’s Day in 2020. Her body was found in 2023, buried in a shallow grave in a field during an unrelated investigation. Barry had previously been charged in his wife’s death in 2021, but those charges were dismissed two weeks before his trial was scheduled to begin.

Earlier this month, a judge refused to lower Barry’s bond, set at $3 million, but did modify it from cash-only to allow for a cash surety or property bond. Under the terms of his release, Barry will be under strict house arrest, must surrender his passport and is not allowed to drink or use drugs. He will also be wearing an ankle monitor.

Barry was able to leave the Alamosa County Jail on Friday after hiring a bondsman who posted at least 10% of the money, Scripps News Colorado Springs reported.

