Barry Morphew expected to enter plea in wife’s homicide

Posted at 10:33 AM, January 12, 2026
Scripps News Denver Scripps News Denver

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (Scripps News Denver) — Barry Morphew, accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew, is expected to enter a plea in an Alamosa County courtroom on Monday afternoon.

Photo of Barry Morphew

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Chaffee County (Colo.) Sheriff’s Office shows Barry Morphew in Salida, Colo. Morphew, who had been charged in the presumed death of his missing wife, has pleaded guilty to forgery for casting her 2020 election ballot for Donald Trump. Morphew pleaded guilty Thursday, July 22, 2022, and was fined and assessed court costs of $600, The Denver Post reported. He avoids jail time as part of a plea agreement. (Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

He was released from jail on bond in September after his arrest in Arizona on first-degree murder charges.

Suzanne disappeared from Chaffee County in May 2020, and her body was found three years later in the San Luis Valley.

Her autopsy was ruled a homicide in 2024. A drug cocktail used to tranquilize wildlife was found in one of her bones, according to the autopsy report.

Barry was the only private citizen in the area where Suzanne’s investigation unfolded who had access to the mix of drugs in her system, according to his indictment. He was originally charged in May 2021, before Suzanne’s body was found.

Prosecution asked for those charges to be dropped nearly a year later, days before Barry’s jury trial was set to begin. They told a judge they thought they were close to discovering Suzanne’s body, which would change the case.

At the time, Barry’s defense said the motion to dismiss was filed because prosecution knew they would lose.

Suzanne’s body was later found, Barry was re-charged, and on Monday afternoon, a judge expects to hear him enter a plea.

This story was originally written by Allie Jennerjahn for Scripps News Denver, an E.W. Scripps company.

More Crime & Trial News

Related Articles:

Related Stories

William Brock in court
play button

Defense: ‘Sophisticated’ Scammers Targeted William Brock

William Brock's attorney said the defendant had been targeted by a 'sophisticated' crime ring that even fooled detectives on the scene. More

CPA testifies
play button

Accountant Reveals Caneiro Money Issues Before Murders

Defense attorneys question a financial consultant about money disputes between Paul Caneiro and his brother, Keith. More

Prosecutor in court
play button

Prosecution: ‘A Reasonable Person Wouldn’t Shoot An Elderly Woman’

Prosecutors conceded that William Brock was targeted by scammers, but said that his response to the victim's behavior was unreasonable.  More

TOP STORIES

Luigi Mangione
Photo of Barry Morphew