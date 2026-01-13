Barry Morphew Pleads Not Guilty in Death of Wife

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Barry Morphew, the main suspect in the disappearance and death of his wife Suzanne back in 2020, pleaded not guilty to her murder for a second time in Alamosa County Court Monday. (1/12/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?