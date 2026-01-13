Barry Morphew Pleads Not Guilty in Death of Wife

Barry Morphew, the main suspect in the disappearance and death of his wife Suzanne back in 2020, pleaded not guilty to her murder for a second time in Alamosa County Court Monday. (1/12/26) MORE

Medical Examiner Details Signs of Strangulation in Marcy West's Autopsy

Barry Morphew Pleads Not Guilty in Death of Wife

Jury Seated in Brendan Banfield's Au Pair Affair Murder Trial

Bodycam: Kevin West Details Affair in Second Interview with Police

Coworker: After Wife's Death, Kevin West 'Pretended to Cry'

'I Was Scared': Coworker Reported Suspicions About Kevin West

Kevin West Told Longtime Friend He Was 'Relieved' After Wife's Death

Friend: Kevin West 'Felt Bad About Not Feeling Bad' After Wife's Death

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: Paul Hicks Sentenced

Cheating Fire Chief Murder Trial: Could Vigorous Massage Have Caused Death?

Sister-In-Law Testifies About Visit Before Marcy West Died

Marcy West's Mother Details Knowledge of Marriage Strain

