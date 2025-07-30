Bodycam shows Bryan Kohberger’s traffic stop 3 months before murders

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho (Scripps News Boise) — Newly-released footage shows Bryan Kohberger being stopped for speeding three months before he killed four University of Idaho students.

The Latah County Sheriff’s Office released footage of one of their deputies, Darren Duke, stopping Kohberger in his White Hyundai Elantra for speeding on August 21, 2022, at 11:38 p.m.

According to the officer’s report, he pulled over Kohberger after witnessing him driving 42 mph in a 35 mph zone.

After Kohberger stated that he was unaware of the speed limit, the officer gave a warning for speeding but proceeded to issue him a citation for not wearing a seatbelt.

Kohberger admitted to not wearing a seatbelt, saying, “there’s absolutely no point in not being honest.” After which he hands over his registration documentation.

Three months later, on November 13, Kohberger murdered Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in their off-campus rental home.

After the murders, Kohberger was pulled over twice in Indiana while driving back to Pennsylvania with his father on December 15, 2022. The first time, officers with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office stopped the now-convicted murderer for speeding. He was pulled over just under 10 minutes later by Indiana State Police for driving too close to another vehicle.

Last week, Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole by Judge Steven Hippler for the murders.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Boise, an E.W. Scripps Company.