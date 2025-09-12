Brian Walshe, charged in missing wife’s death, reportedly stabbed in jail

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — A Massachusetts man accused of murdering his missing wife was reportedly stabbed in jail, according to his lawyer.

Larry Tipton told WCVB that his client, Brian Walshe, was stabbed at the Norfolk County Jail on Thursday night and released from the hospital on Friday morning.

Brian is scheduled to stand trial in October for the disappearance and murder of his wife, Ana Walshe.

Prosecutors say Brian killed Ana on Jan. 1, 2023, and spent the following days concealing the crime. He was indicted on one charge of first-degree murder, one count of misleading a police officer and one count of conveyance of a human body. He entered a plea of not guilty to each charge at his arraignment.

In the months leading up to his scheduled trial, his defense team has been awaiting access to sealed federal investigation files that could potentially impact his trial.

The files stem from the federal investigation into the Karen Read case and contain communications from former Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor. Proctor was fired from his position following revelations of biased and inappropriate text messages about Read during her investigation.

His defense team hopes the Proctor files might contain evidence of investigative bias or procedural issues that could benefit their case, much like how Proctor’s inappropriate texts about Read helped turn the tide in her trial.

