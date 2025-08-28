Brian Walshe defense awaits sealed files as October trial approaches

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — Brian Walshe’s defense team remains in a holding pattern as prosecutors continue sorting through sealed federal investigation files that could potentially impact his upcoming murder trial.

Brian faces charges in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe, in January 2023. His trial is scheduled to begin in October.

During a brief 10-minute status hearing in Norfolk County Superior Court, Brian and his attorneys appeared via Zoom but did not speak. Assistant District Attorney Lisa Beatty provided updates on ongoing discussions between state and federal prosecutors regarding the controversial “Proctor files.”

The files stem from the federal investigation into the Karen Read case and contain communications from former Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor. Proctor was fired from his position following revelations of biased and inappropriate text messages about Read during her investigation.

Brian’s defense team, along with attorneys for four other Norfolk County defendants whose cases involved Proctor, has been pushing for access to these materials under Rule 14 discovery requirements. The rule mandates prosecutors turn over potentially exculpatory evidence that could benefit the defense.

MORE | Karen Read, Michael Proctor take center stage at Brian Walshe hearing

The documents were originally slated for destruction in July following a statutory deadline. However, federal Judge Dennis Casper has extended the timeline while prosecutors review the materials to determine what should be disclosed to Brian and other defendants.

The current arrangement creates a two-tier system for handling the sensitive materials. Non-grand jury evidence can be shared with Brian and other defendants at the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office’s discretion. Any requests to disclose grand jury material must go through the federal judge overseeing the destruction of the case files.

Beatty said prosecutors are continuing to review the files to identify material that should be turned over to the defendants. The complex workflow of separating grand jury from non-grand jury materials has slowed the process.

The presiding judge highlighted a key concern raised by defense attorneys: how can they challenge the withholding of records if they don’t know what those records contain? The Commonwealth was asked to address this procedural dilemma before the next hearing.

Prosecutors say Brian killed and dismembered Ana in 2023. His defense team hopes the Proctor files might contain evidence of investigative bias or procedural issues that could benefit their case, much like how Proctor’s inappropriate texts about Read helped turn the tide in her trial.

MORE | Walshe defense receives key evidence as Proctor files hang in the balance

The connection between the cases underscores the far-reaching impact of Proctor’s conduct, which led to his termination and has now created ripple effects across multiple Norfolk County prosecutions.

As Brian’s October trial date approaches, his attorney, Larry Tipton, has previously expressed concern about the ticking clock and the need for adequate time to review any disclosed materials.

The next status hearing is scheduled for September 15. The court will expect further clarification on the document review process and the Commonwealth’s response to defense concerns regarding the challenge of withheld evidence.

This story was reported by Emanuella Grinberg and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.