Walshe defense receives key evidence as Proctor files hang in the balance

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — In a pivotal development for Brian Walshe’s ongoing legal battle, his defense team has been granted access to review important texts and communications from Michael Proctor related to the Karen Read case. This decision could yield crucial information that may bolster Walshe’s defense, much like how Proctor’s texts proved beneficial for Read. However, the remaining Proctor files are now at the mercy of a federal judge, with a looming deadline for their destruction.

During a brief hearing on Thursday, which lasted approximately 14 minutes, Assistant District Attorney Lisa Beatty informed Judge Peter Krupp that “all the Proctor chats and communications from the Read case” have already been made available to Walshe and other defendants associated with investigations led by Proctor in Norfolk County. The release of these files comes amidst ongoing discussions between state and federal prosecutors concerning the next steps for the remaining Proctor documents, which have been previously sealed under a protective order.

The timeline for the destruction of these files was originally set for 30 days following the jury verdict in the Read case. However, upon requests from Walshe and other defendants to preserve the documents for review, citing the constitutional requirement for prosecutors to disclose potentially exculpatory evidence, known as Rule 14 evidence, efforts to maintain the records have intensified.

Beatty confirmed that the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office is now in possession of the sealed records but cannot examine or distribute the files without either a court order or an agreement with federal prosecutors. Judge Dennis Casper has extended the deadline for a decision regarding the documents to Monday, August 18. Earlier this week, the Norfolk DA’s Office filed a motion to intervene in the preservation process, a request that Judge Casper has yet to rule on.

The current proposal, as outlined by Beatty, would allow two designated attorneys from the Norfolk DA’s Office to review the remaining “non-grand jury” evidence and to share any materials deemed discoverable under the Rule 14 provisions. Conversely, should the records include grand jury materials, the Norfolk DA’s Office will require either federal prosecutors’ permission or a court order to proceed.

Defense attorneys have expressed cautious optimism regarding the proposal, though they voiced concerns about the potential outcomes if Judge Casper does not approve it. “In theory, this sounds like progress,” stated Joseph Krowski, Jr., the attorney representing defendant Jovanni Delossantos.

Furthermore, attorney Rosemary Scappichio, representing co-defendants King and Johnson, raised a significant point during the hearing, asking whether an agreement existed between the Commonwealth and the United States Attorney’s Office stipulating that documents would not be destroyed before the judge’s ruling. Beatty reassured the court that such an agreement is indeed in place.

As the legal proceedings unfold, all eyes are on Judge Casper to make a timely decision that could significantly impact the defense strategies for Walshe and his co-defendants as they navigate the complex web of evidence that could potentially sway their cases.

This story was reported by Emanuella Grinberg and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.