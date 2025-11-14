IWAK S3Ep4

Brian Walshe competent, ready to stand trial for wife’s murder

Posted at 12:15 PM, November 14, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — Appearing in court after a month-long stay at a state mental hospital, Brian Walshe was ruled competent and ready to stand trial for murder as jury selection begins next week.

Brian Walshe sits in court

Brian Walshe sits in court during a competency hearing on Nov. 14, 2025. (Court TV)

Walshe is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe, who disappeared in January 2023. Walshe’s trial was initially scheduled to begin in October, but was delayed when he was admitted to Bridgewater State Hospital because of competency concerns.

Walshe’s attorneys had said that his anxiety following an attack by another inmate at the Norfolk County Jail had left him unable to assist in his own defense or stand trial.

MORE | Brian Walshe’s defense challenges evidence of affair motive

At Friday’s competency hearing, Judge Diane Freniere stated that she had received the report from the hospital, which concluded that Walshe was competent. She ruled him competent and said the trial would proceed with jury selection beginning on Tuesday, November 18.

Freniere also took the opportunity to deny the defense’s motion for a change of venue. “Although the media coverage has been extensive,” Freniere said, “It has also been quite factual.”

Freniere said she anticipates the trial will begin with opening statements and testimony on December 1, at the earliest.

More In:

Related Stories

Brian Walshe ruled competent
play button

Brian Walshe Ruled Competent to Stand Trial for Wife’s Murder

Judge Diane Freniere ruled Brian Walshe competent and ready to stand trial for the murder of his wife, Ana Walshe. More

brian walshe in court

Brian Walshe’s mental evaluation extended as murder trial looms

UPDATE: A hospital asked for more time to evaluate Brian Walshe's competency, delaying his pending murder trial. More

Brian Walshe competency concerns
play button

Accused Murderer Brian Walshe’s Trial Delayed By Competency Concerns

Brian Walshe's murder trial has been delayed after he was ordered to be sent to a mental hospital to determine his competency to stand trial. More

TOP STORIES

Brian Walshe walks into court
Leslie Boileau in court