Brian Walshe competent, ready to stand trial for wife’s murder

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — Appearing in court after a month-long stay at a state mental hospital, Brian Walshe was ruled competent and ready to stand trial for murder as jury selection begins next week.

Walshe is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe, who disappeared in January 2023. Walshe’s trial was initially scheduled to begin in October, but was delayed when he was admitted to Bridgewater State Hospital because of competency concerns.

Walshe’s attorneys had said that his anxiety following an attack by another inmate at the Norfolk County Jail had left him unable to assist in his own defense or stand trial.

At Friday’s competency hearing, Judge Diane Freniere stated that she had received the report from the hospital, which concluded that Walshe was competent. She ruled him competent and said the trial would proceed with jury selection beginning on Tuesday, November 18.

Freniere also took the opportunity to deny the defense’s motion for a change of venue. “Although the media coverage has been extensive,” Freniere said, “It has also been quite factual.”

Freniere said she anticipates the trial will begin with opening statements and testimony on December 1, at the earliest.