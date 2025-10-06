Brian Walshe ordered to mental hospital, murder trial delayed by competency concerns

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — The highly anticipated murder trial of a Massachusetts man accused of murdering his wife, whose body has never been found, has been delayed after the defendant was ordered to be sent to a mental hospital.

Brian Walshe was scheduled to stand trial this month on charges including first-degree murder and misleading a police investigation in the death of his wife, Ana, who disappeared in January 2023. Prosecutors said Ana was allegedly having an affair at the time of her death.

MORE | Brian Walshe defense awaits sealed files as October trial approaches

On Monday, Judge Diane Freniere ordered Brian to be transferred from the Norfolk County jail to Bridgewater State Hospital for a 20-day term to determine his competency to stand trial. The facility describes itself as a “medium security facility” serving people who have been civilly committed or pre-trial detainees sent for competency evaluations.

A hearing on the defendant’s competency is scheduled for October 27. The order means that the murder trial will be continued until the judge determines that Brian is competent to proceed.

In September, Brian was reportedly stabbed at the jail and taken to a hospital, where he was treated before he was returned to jail.