Brian Walshe’s mom blows him a kiss in court as trial nears

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — One day before his trial begins, Brian Walshe appeared in court with his attorneys to argue motions and finalize details.

Walshe is accused of murdering his wife, Ana Walshe, who disappeared in January 2023 and whose body has never been found. With jury selection scheduled to begin on Tuesday morning, attorneys and the judge met on Monday to discuss issues ranging from witnesses to evidence and how it will be shown to the jury.

Among the witnesses whose names came up during the hearing was Diane Walshe, Brian’s mother, who hired a private investigator to look into her daughter-in-law’s behavior. Prosecutors say they plan to introduce the evidence as proof that Brian suspected his wife was having an affair, but the defense argues that the defendant had no knowledge that his mother had hired the agency.

Diane was seated in court, taking copious notes, during the hearing. When prosecutors raised the issue, Judge Diane Freniere asked her to step out of the room, since she is currently listed on the defense’s witness list.

When she returned, Diane continued to take notes. When her son was led out of the room following the hearing, she stood and blew him several kisses.

Brian’s trial was initially scheduled to begin last month, but was delayed due to competency concerns. Opening statements are scheduled to begin around Dec. 1, depending on jury selection.