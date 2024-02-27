Bryan Kohberger due in court for hearing to set trial date

MOSCOW, Idaho (Court TV) — Bryan Kohberger is due in court for a hearing Wednesday that could reveal when he will stand trial on charges that he killed four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and burglary in the brutal stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were killed in an off-campus rental home on Nov. 13, 2022.

A motions hearing is scheduled in Kohberger’s case for Wednesday afternoon, where several issues are expected to be discussed, including a request for a change of venue from the defense and the trial date.

Both the defense and prosecution have requested for the trial to be held in 2025, with the prosecution additionally requesting that it be held in the summer so that the nearby high school and University of Idaho would not be in session. The defense has also brought up concerns about being ready for the trial, citing voluminous discovery which includes more than 9,000 tips from law enforcement and more than 50 terabytes of evidence.

The judge will hear arguments on a defense motion to move the trial out of Latah County as well as to bring in an outside jury pool. In their motion, Kohberger’s attorneys argue that “the size of the community and the interconnectedness of its citizenry is problematic and will prevent a fair and impartial pool of potential jurors.” The trial’s location was briefly brought up at a Jan. hearing, where prosecutor Bill Thompson told the judge that he believed that national and international interest in the case made moving the trial a poor choice.

Other issues expected to be discussed at Wednesday’s hearing include expert access to IGG (Investigative Genetic Genealogy) testing and deadlines for disclosure and filing motions.