Chrystul Kizer sentenced in killing of man who trafficked her

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (Court TV/Scripps News Milwaukee) — A Wisconsin woman who killed a man she claimed trafficked her has been sentenced.

On Monday, 23-year-old Chrystul Kizer was sentenced to 11 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to a reduced count of second-degree reckless homicide. She will also spend five years on extended supervision.

In 2018, Kizer was 17 years old when she killed Randall Volar III after he sexually assaulted her. She was accused of shooting him twice in the head, setting his house on fire and fleeing in his car.

She was initially charged with multiple charges, including first-degree intentional homicide.

Prosecutors have said there’s no doubt Volar sexually assaulted Kizer and other girls, reported The Associated Press.

Kizer was free on a $400,000 bond until Feb. when U.S. Marshals arrested her in Louisiana on a warrant out of Milwaukee. That warrant was for a separate misdemeanor disorderly conduct in a domestic violence case.

Following that arrest, a judge denied a request to combine that case with the Volar murder trial.

Scripps News Milwaukee, an E.W. Scripps Company, contributed to this report.