Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Chrystul Kizer sentenced in killing of man who trafficked her

Posted at 1:23 PM, August 19, 2024 and last updated 12:46 PM, August 19, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff and Scripps News Milwaukee Scripps News Milwaukee

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (Court TV/Scripps News Milwaukee) — A Wisconsin woman who killed a man she claimed trafficked her has been sentenced.

woman escorted by female deputy

Chrystul Kizer appears at her sentencing Aug. 19, 2024. (POOL)

On Monday, 23-year-old Chrystul Kizer was sentenced to 11 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to a reduced count of second-degree reckless homicide. She will also spend five years on extended supervision.

In 2018, Kizer was 17 years old when she killed Randall Volar III after he sexually assaulted her.  She was accused of shooting him twice in the head, setting his house on fire and fleeing in his car.

She was initially charged with multiple charges, including first-degree intentional homicide.

Prosecutors have said there’s no doubt Volar sexually assaulted Kizer and other girls, reported The Associated Press.

Kizer was free on a $400,000 bond until Feb. when U.S. Marshals arrested her in Louisiana on a warrant out of Milwaukee. That warrant was for a separate misdemeanor disorderly conduct in a domestic violence case.

Following that arrest, a judge denied a request to combine that case with the Volar murder trial.

Scripps News Milwaukee, an E.W. Scripps Company, contributed to this report.

More In:

Related Stories

Chrystul Kizer pled guilty to the charge of second-degree reckless homicide as part of a plea agreement. Kizer, 23, was a teenager at the time she was accused of shooting Randall Volar, who Kizer claims sexually assaulted her and other teenage girls.

Chrystul Kizer Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Reckless Homicide

Chrystul Kizer pled guilty to second-degree reckless homicide. Kizer was a teen at the time she was accused of shooting Randall Volar. More

Chrystul Kizer stands in court

Chrystul Kizer pleads guilty to homicide in plea agreement

Chrystul Kizer was accused of killing Randall Volar, who she had accused of sexually assaulting her and other teenage girls. More

Chrystul Kizer has been charged with bail jumping.

Chrystul Kizer Charged with Bail Jumping After Arrest

Chrystul Kizer has been charged with bail jumping after she was arrested in the wake of being on the run for two weeks. More

TRENDING

Woman anchor in white shirt
man anchor in blue shirt
woman in court
girls cheerleading

LATEST NEWS

woman escorted by female deputy
Sean Finnegan sits in court
Dale Warner in court

SCRIPPS NEWS