Chrystul Kizer pleads guilty to homicide in plea agreement

Posted at 1:17 PM, May 9, 2024
Scripps News Milwaukee Scripps News Milwaukee

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (Scripps News Milwaukee) — Chrystul Kizer entered a guilty plea to the charge of second-degree reckless homicide as part of a plea agreement.

Chrystul Kizer stands in court

Chrystal Kizer entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement on May 9, 2024. (Jeff Zampanti/Scripps News Milwaukee)

Kizer, 23, was a teenager at the time she was accused of shooting 34-year-old Randall Volar of Kenosha twice in the head, setting his house on fire, and fleeing in his vehicle.

That was in 2018. Kizer claims Volar sexually assaulted her and other teenage girls.

Kizer was brought back into custody following a warrant for her arrest on separate charges from a Milwaukee domestic incident. U.S. Marshals authorities arrested her after she went on the run in February in Louisiana.

WATCH | Deep Dive Into the Sex Trafficking Murder Case of Chrystul Kizer

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley’s request to combine both cases was denied on Tuesday. Circuit Court Judge David Wilk agreed to increase Kizer’s bond to $750,000.

A jury trial was originally scheduled for June 10. The defense had requested an adjournment to allow more time for an expert witness to testify.

Kizer is scheduled for sentencing on August 19th.

This story was originally written by Jeffrey Zampanti and Katlin Connin for Scripps News Milwaukee, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Chrystul Kizer pled guilty to the charge of second-degree reckless homicide as part of a plea agreement. Kizer, 23, was a teenager at the time she was accused of shooting Randall Volar, who Kizer claims sexually assaulted her and other teenage girls.

Chrystul Kizer Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Reckless Homicide

Chrystul Kizer pled guilty to second-degree reckless homicide. Kizer was a teen at the time she was accused of shooting Randall Volar. More

Chrystul Kizer has been charged with bail jumping.

Chrystul Kizer Charged with Bail Jumping After Arrest

Chrystul Kizer has been charged with bail jumping after she was arrested in the wake of being on the run for two weeks. More

Chrystul Kizer, charged with killing abuser, arrested in Louisiana

Chrystul Kizer, accused of killing a man who sexually assaulted her, was arrested in Louisiana after nearly two weeks on the run. More

TRENDING

booking photo of Dr. Connor Fitzgerald Bowman
Tools on a garage floor.
Adam Montgomery is sentenced after being convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and witness tampering, in the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery.
Victim impact statements are read in the Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial. Prosecutors are asking a judge to send Adam Montgomery to prison for 56 years to life at his sentencing.

LATEST NEWS

booking photo of Dr. Connor Fitzgerald Bowman
Scott Peterson appears in court via Zoom on April 16, 2024.
Chrystul Kizer stands in court

SCRIPPS NEWS