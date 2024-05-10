Chrystul Kizer Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Reckless Homicide

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Chrystul Kizer pled guilty to the charge of second-degree reckless homicide as part of a plea agreement. Kizer was a teenager at the time she was accused of shooting Randall Volar, who Kizer claims sexually assaulted her and other girls. (5/9/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?