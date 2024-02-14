Chrystul Kizer, charged with killing abuser, arrested in Louisiana

Posted at 8:06 PM, February 13, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of killing a man who sexually assaulted her and other underage girls was arrested in Louisiana after nearly two weeks on the run.

U.S. marshals took Chrystul Kizer, 23, of Milwaukee, into custody on Monday. She was being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, online jail records show.

FILE – Chrystul Kizer sits in the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Paul Williams/The Kenosha News via AP, File)

Kizer was free on $400,000 bond and awaiting trial in the June 2018 death of 34-year-old Randall Volar III in Kenosha. She was charged last month with misdemeanor disorderly conduct in a domestic violence case at a Milwaukee home. A condition of her bond was that she not commit any crimes, and Kenosha County prosecutors filed bail jumping charges against her stemming from the Milwaukee County incident.

Kizer’s trial in Volar’s homicide is scheduled for June 10. Prosecutors have said there’s no doubt Volar sexually assaulted Kizer and other girls. Police have seized videotapes that show some of the assaults, according to court documents. Kizer was 17 when the killing occurred.

The AP does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but Kizer discussed her case in an interview with The Washington Post that was published in late 2019.

More In:

Related Stories

Chrystul Kizer is escorted into court

On the Docket: Teen Charged in Murder of Alleged Sex Trafficker

Chrystul Kizer, who is accused of killing a man who was abusing her, is scheduled to head to trial on June 10, 2024. More

Deep Dive Into the Sex Trafficking Murder Case of Chrystul Kizer

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of killing a man who sexually assaulted her and other underage girls was arrested in Louisiana after nearly two... More

Chrystul Kizer Case: Polaris Project Leader Talks to Court TV

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of killing a man who sexually assaulted her and other underage girls was arrested in Louisiana after nearly two... More

TRENDING

brain smith appears in court
watch live banner adam montgomery
Deobra Redden, the man who attacked Judge has been charged with attempted murder.
Harmony Montgomery's biological daughter, Crystal Sorey, testifies.

LATEST NEWS

A man stands next to a deputy, whose face is obscured by a black box, outside of a cruiser in a still from bodyworn camera
brian steven smith appears in court
mugshots of compton, lamb and lamb

SCRIPPS NEWS

How criminals are manipulating AI to target dating apps
Judge dimisses lawsuits from families in Harvard body parts theft case
NYPD looking to identify 2 suspects in fatal Bronx subway shooting