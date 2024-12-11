Courtney Clenney’s Defense | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

December 11, 2024
OnlyFans model, Courtney Clenney’s defense attorneys sit down with Vinnie Politan to outline their defense argument in the fatal stabbing of Christian Obumseli. They delve into the evidence they’ve collected to support their claim, aiming to prove Clenney acted in self-defense. The discussion in this episode of the Court TV Podcast sheds light on their legal strategy and key details of the case, offering insights into this high-profile and controversial trial.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

