Deep Dive Into Sheriff Shawn Stines | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Posted at 6:00 AM, October 10, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

In a deep dive investigation, Vinnie Politan examines the case of Sheriff Shawn Stines, who has been charged with the murder of Judge Kevin Mullins in his chamber. The report explores Stines’ background, his term as sheriff, and the events leading up to the tragic incident. The investigation also looks into bigger issues of accountability and safety within the judicial system, pointing out the need for change because of the growing violence against officials.

For more information on the case, CLICK HERE.

