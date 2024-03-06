Details in murder of Kentucky college student revealed in court

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (Court TV) — A preliminary hearing Wednesday revealed details in the murder of a Kentucky college student.

Charles Escalera, 21, is charged with murder and second-degree burglary in the death of 18-year-old Josiah Kilman. Both men were students and wrestling teammates at Campbellsville University, a private Christian university. A coroner confirmed Kilman’s cause of death was asphyxiation by manual strangulation.

At the hearing, Campbellsville Police Detective Jeremy Burton testified that surveillance video played a key part in identifying Escalera as a suspect after Kilman was found unresponsive in his dorm room on Feb. 24.

Detective Burton said the video showed Escalera enter the dorms, wearing a backpack, then later leaving without the bag. His backpack was found at the crime scene.

Footage from a local Walmart also shows Escalera stealing clothes and changing in the store, testified Burton.

Escalera was arrested after a resident found him hiding in their hay barn.

Burton also testified that during a police interview, Escalera admitted to killing Kilman and fleeing the scene. Escalera was also reportedly wearing a bloodied shirt when apprehended.

It was also revealed that days before the murder, Escalera was treated at a hospital following “an issue” in the university’s cafeteria.

Escalera remains in jail on a $2 million bond.