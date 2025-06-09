Diddy Special Report | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Vinnie Politan investigates Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ federal trial, where he faces accusations of sex trafficking and racketeering, and explores the effect of celebrity and close friend testimonies. Combs faces at least 15 years in prison if he’s convicted of all charges at his federal sex trafficking trial.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.