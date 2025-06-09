Diddy Special Report | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Posted at 1:10 PM, June 9, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

Vinnie Politan investigates Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ federal trial, where he faces accusations of sex trafficking and racketeering, and explores the effect of celebrity and close friend testimonies. Combs faces at least 15 years in prison if he’s convicted of all charges at his federal sex trafficking trial.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

US v. Sean Combs: Exhibits from Diddy’s sex trafficking trial

Cameras are not allowed in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' federal sex trafficking trial, however Court TV has access to exhibits shown to jurors. More

US v. Sean Combs: Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

At the center of the prosecution's case is Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former girlfriend and protege, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura. More

Hear Voicemail Where Diddy Tells ‘Jane’ She Has a ‘Rude Awakening’ Coming

Diddy sent "Jane" a voicemail threatening to stop financially supporting her after she told him she wanted to stop participating in "hotel nights." More

