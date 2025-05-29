Digital Evidence in Karen Read’s Retrial | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, May 29, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

The digital evidence in Karen Read’s retrial, including John O’Keefe’s last movements, is examined by Vinnie Politan. Read is charged with the murder of her police officer boyfriend after his body was found in the snow outside a friend’s house after a night of drinking. She is on trial for the second time after her first trial ended in a hung jury.

Catch up on the case against Karen Read HERE.

all podcast episodes

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

More In:

Related Stories

inset of female smiling and SUV in background
play button

Can the Jury Trust the Digital Evidence? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Vinnie Politan analyzes the testimony of the reconstructionist and other digital evidence against Karen Read, questioning whether the jury should trust it. More

freeze frame of video of crash reenactment
play button

Karen Read Retrial: Reasonable Explanation Or Reasonable Doubt?

How effective is the prosecution's expert witness, Judson Welcher, at proving their version of John O'Keefe's death? More

Karen Read with her attorneys David Yannetti, left, and Alan Jackson during jury selection

MA v. Karen Read Murder Retrial: Daily Trial Updates

Karen Read is standing trial for a second time on charges she murdered her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe. More

TOP STORIES

Lori Daybell appears in court
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided by feds.