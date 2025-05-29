Digital Evidence in Karen Read’s Retrial | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

The digital evidence in Karen Read’s retrial, including John O’Keefe’s last movements, is examined by Vinnie Politan. Read is charged with the murder of her police officer boyfriend after his body was found in the snow outside a friend’s house after a night of drinking. She is on trial for the second time after her first trial ended in a hung jury.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.