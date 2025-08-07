Donna Adelson to appear in court for final pretrial hearing

Posted at 1:34 PM, August 7, 2025 and last updated 11:50 AM, August 7, 2025
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Court TV) — Donna Adelson is scheduled to appear in a Leon County courtroom on Friday morning, less than two weeks before the scheduled start of her murder trial.

Donna Adelson in court

Donna Adelson appears in court for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 26, 2025. (Court TV)

Adelson, 75, is charged with masterminding the murder-for-hire plot that killed her former son-in-law, FSU law professor Dan Markel. Markel was in the middle of a custody battle with his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, Donna’s daughter, when he was shot and killed in his driveway in 2014. Donna’s son, Charlie Adelson, as well as his ex-girlfriend and two other people, have already been convicted in Markel’s murder.

Friday’s motions hearing is expected to focus on several filings from the defense that seek to limit testimony and evidence that prosecutors can introduce related to a “new” investigation. A motion laying out the argument was heavily redacted, but documents from the defense reviewed by Court TV indicate Donna’s team is fighting to keep out the testimony from two jailhouse informants who did interviews with investigators.

Donna’s defense has asked a judge to exclude testimony from those investigators who interviewed the informants, as well as to suppress the substance of what those informants said. The defense has also renewed its motion to suppress evidence that she was trying to flee the country when she was arrested while boarding a flight to Vietnam.

Donna’s murder trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on Aug. 19.

