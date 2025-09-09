FL v. Zvante Sampson, et al.: The Murder of Suni Bell

Posted at 10:30 AM, September 9, 2025
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

TAMPA, Fla. (Court TV) — Five men are standing trial in Tampa for the drive-by killing of a four-year-old girl.

Suni Bell was fatally shot on Aug. 22, 2021. A month later, authorities announced the arrests of Zvante Sampson, Quandarious Hammond, Jaylin Bedward, James Denson and Andrew Thompson.

photo of Suni Bell

FILE – Suni Bell, 4, was killed in a Tampa drive-by shooting on Aug. 22, 2021. (City of Tampa)

An indictment accuses all five defendants of multiple charges, including first-degree murder in Bell’s death and attempted first-degree murder of a different victim, according to a press release.

In their opening statement, prosecutors said Bell was riding in the backseat of a vehicle with her family when three cars pulled up and fired 40 shots at the vehicle. Bell was killed in the shooting, while her mother and uncle survived.

At a hearing in January 2024, prosecutors reportedly called it “a coordinated attack.” Prosecutors said surveillance video from the area shows the moments before the shooting.

In their opening statement, Sampson’s defense attorney urged the jury to consider each of the five defendants’ actions separately and said the “story is in the details” and not the prosecution’s surveillance video evidence. The defense attorneys for the other four defendants also urged the jury to consider their actions separately.

TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 1 – 9/9/25

  • The prosecution argued the five defendants “teamed up” to “hunt down and kill Suni Bell and anyone in the car.”
  • Sampson’s defense attorney urged the jury to consider each of the five defendants’ actions separately and said the “story is in the details” and not the prosecution’s surveillance video evidence.
  • Bedward’s defense attorney argued his client did not have any “criminal involvement” in the shooting.
  • Denson’s defense attorney emphasized that each defendant faces separate charges, asking the jury to focus on the circumstances of the killing and the conduct of the accused.
  • Thompson’s defense attorney called it a “circumstantial case” and said there is “no direct evidence that incriminates” his client.
  • Hammond’s defense attorney also urged the jury to consider each defendant’s actions separately, telling the jury it was the state’s decision to try the cases together.

More In:

Related Stories

five men charged in murder of suni bell
play button

Defense Says ‘Story is in the Details’ in Suni Bell Murder Case

Defense attorneys for the five men charged in Suni Bell's murder urged the jury to consider each of the five defendants' actions separately. More

surveillance video in suni bell murder trial
play button

Prosecution: Defendants ‘Teamed Up’ to ‘Hunt Down and Kill Suni Bell’

Prosecutors told the jury the five defendants 'teamed up' to 'hunt down and kill Suni Bell and anyone else in that car.' More

Kathryn Restelli appears in court for her sentencing

Wife sentenced for luring husband to Utah to kill him

Kathryn Restelli was also ordered to have no contact with her children, with the judge saying, 'Your children are victims of your actions.' More

TOP STORIES

Kathryn Restelli appears in court for her sentencing
(L) Robert Gutierrez, (R) Miguel Angel King