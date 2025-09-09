FL v. Zvante Sampson, et al.: The Murder of Suni Bell

TAMPA, Fla. (Court TV) — Five men are standing trial in Tampa for the drive-by killing of a four-year-old girl.

Suni Bell was fatally shot on Aug. 22, 2021. A month later, authorities announced the arrests of Zvante Sampson, Quandarious Hammond, Jaylin Bedward, James Denson and Andrew Thompson.

An indictment accuses all five defendants of multiple charges, including first-degree murder in Bell’s death and attempted first-degree murder of a different victim, according to a press release.

In their opening statement, prosecutors said Bell was riding in the backseat of a vehicle with her family when three cars pulled up and fired 40 shots at the vehicle. Bell was killed in the shooting, while her mother and uncle survived.

At a hearing in January 2024, prosecutors reportedly called it “a coordinated attack.” Prosecutors said surveillance video from the area shows the moments before the shooting.

In their opening statement, Sampson’s defense attorney urged the jury to consider each of the five defendants’ actions separately and said the “story is in the details” and not the prosecution’s surveillance video evidence. The defense attorneys for the other four defendants also urged the jury to consider their actions separately.

TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 1 – 9/9/25