The Murder of Suni Bell: Watch the Verdict!

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
After more than 14 hours of deliberations, the jury reaches a verdict in the murder of Suni Bell trial, where five men are standing trial in Tampa for the drive-by killing of the four-year-old girl. (9/17/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?