The Murder of Suni Bell: Watch the Verdict!

After more than 14 hours of deliberations, the jury reaches a verdict in the murder of Suni Bell trial, where five men are standing trial in Tampa for the drive-by killing of the four-year-old girl. (9/17/25) MORE

Jordan Swilley cries during testimony at her dad Herbert’s murder trial.

Swilley Daughter Thought Dad and Tim's Sex Apartment Was a Massage Parlor

Brooks Houck, Joseph Lawson sentenced

Brooks Houck and Joseph Lawson Sentenced for Crystal Rogers’ Murder

Candace Baker

Friend Says Herbert Swilley Suggested Husband Took His Own Life

Forensic DNA analyst Lisa Johnson

Dosed & Choked Murder Trial: DNA Analyst Reviews Crime Scene Evidence

Suni bell stands against wall in photo

The Murder of Suni Bell: Deliberating Jury Asks Questions

Jose Soto-Escalera in court

Soto-Escalera Transcript: 'I'm Going To Blow Her Brains Out'

Daily trial recap graphic

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

Donna Adelson reacts to guilty verdict

Donna Adelson Seeks New Trial, Alleges Juror Misconduct, Biased Judge

Memorial of stuffed animals and other baby items celebrating the life of Baby Emmanuel

Could Missing Baby Emmanuel's Parents Be On the Verge of a Plea Deal?

Tyler Robinson appeared in court virtually

Charlie Kirk Assassination: Tyler Robinson Makes First Court Appearance

A judge has denied an appeal from Lyle and Erik Menende

Judge Denies New Trial for Menendez Brothers

