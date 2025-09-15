Judge Addresses Zvante Sampson After Courtroom Outburst

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Judge Robin Fuson addresses Zvante Sampson after his outburst. Sampson said, 'I feel sorry for the little girl, but somebody shot at us. It's the truth.' Sampson and four other men are charged with killing 4-year-old, Suni Bell. (9/15/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?