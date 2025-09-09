The Murder of Suni Bell: Families Involved in Courthouse Scuffle

5 men accused in the drive-by shooting of 4-year-old Suni Bell are being tried together, but their lawyers are asking jurors to consider the cases individually. Members of the different families got into a courthouse scuffle after openings. (9/9/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Kathryn Restelli

Wife Who Lured Husband to Utah to Kill Him Gets 1-15 Years in Prison

Samantha Krebs o the stand

Samantha Krebs Firmly Denies Stabbing Joey Carnot Amid Chaotic Night

Defendant Samantha Krebs on the stand

Samantha Krebs Details Meth Addiction, Turbulent Romance with Joey Carnot

Wendi Adelson on the stand

Judge Ashley: Does Wendi Adelson Know More Than She's Letting On?

Members of the different families got into a courthouse scuffle after openings in the Suni Bell case.

The Murder of Suni Bell: Families Involved in Courthouse Scuffle

Samantha Krebs call with police

Samantha Krebs' Call With Police: 'Is He (Joey Carnot) Okay?'

911 call Samantha Krebs stabbing

Kiss and Kill Murder Trial: Jury Hears 911 Call After Victim Fatally Stabbed

five men charged in murder of suni bell

Defense Says 'Story is in the Details' in Suni Bell Murder Case

Krebs Day 4 recap

Kiss and Kill Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

surveillance video in suni bell murder trial

Prosecution: Defendants 'Teamed Up' to 'Hunt Down and Kill Suni Bell'

Julie Grant sits at anchor desk with photo in monitor behind her

Ukranian Refugee Stabbed in Random Attack On Commuter Train

Woman talks to police on bodycam

Amish Mom Charged With Murder Says God Told Her To Throw Son In The Lake

MORE VIDEOS